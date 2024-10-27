Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.88, but opened at $10.54. Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 131,603 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.25 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Further Reading

