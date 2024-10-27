Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBOGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 148.9% from the September 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Planet Image International stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. Planet Image International has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

About Planet Image International

Planet Image International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells compatible toner cartridges on a white-label or third-party brand basis in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also sells branded products through online sales channels under the TrueImage, CoolToner, and AZtech brands.

