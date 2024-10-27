Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Pool were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Pool during the first quarter worth $96,528,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 37,863.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,926,000 after acquiring an additional 137,445 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 306,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,651,000 after acquiring an additional 123,387 shares during the period. Caledonia Investments PLC acquired a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth $37,390,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pool by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,125,000 after buying an additional 90,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $366.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.47%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.89.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

