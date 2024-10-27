Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.94 and last traded at $57.94, with a volume of 3238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.42.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

