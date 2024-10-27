PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. PROCEPT BioRobotics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. The firm had revenue of $53.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PROCEPT BioRobotics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

PRCT opened at $68.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.86 and a 200-day moving average of $67.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRCT

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In related news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 13,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,016,102.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,248,849.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $1,811,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,077.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 13,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,016,102.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,248,849.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,892 shares of company stock worth $13,946,415. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.