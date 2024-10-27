ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 47568295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
