ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 47568295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 299.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 63,983 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 378.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,947,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after buying an additional 1,540,169 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.