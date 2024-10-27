Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $409,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 64.8% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PRU opened at $123.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.95 and a 1-year high of $128.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.80.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 66.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

