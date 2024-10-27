PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 567 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 900.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 717.0% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 62,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 54,486 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,051.4% during the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 86,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 79,041 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 863.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 558,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $96,299,000 after purchasing an additional 500,318 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 915.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its position in Broadcom by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $805.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.83 and a twelve month high of $186.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.68.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at $133,781,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

