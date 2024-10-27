Q1 EPS Estimates for Banc of California Decreased by Wedbush

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banc of California in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Banc of California in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Banc of California Price Performance

Shares of BANC opened at $15.22 on Friday. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $431.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.46 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Banc of California by 32.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Banc of California by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Banc of California by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,077,564. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.37%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Further Reading

