Q4 Earnings Forecast for Dutch Bros Issued By William Blair

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dutch Bros in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BROS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 197.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.49. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,988,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at $4,430,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,339,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 712,819 shares in the company, valued at $22,810,208. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,128,885 shares of company stock valued at $36,124,009. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

