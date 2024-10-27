Q4 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Lifted by Roth Capital

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Roth Capital boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Range Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

Range Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.80. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $615.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $399,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,121.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 18.6% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 2,660,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,299,000 after buying an additional 1,422,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Range Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,086 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.