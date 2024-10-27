Q4 EPS Estimates for Valmont Industries Cut by DA Davidson

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Valmont Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.65. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $16.78 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $18.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VMI stock opened at $317.15 on Friday. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $330.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.43. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.11. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 11.7% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 27,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 161,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after acquiring an additional 65,970 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 1,353.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,942.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

