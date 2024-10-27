Get alerts:

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) recently disclosed a notable event through a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 25, 2024. The filing revealed that on the same day, the company posted an investor presentation on its official website. This presentation can be accessed for viewing on www.qcrh.com. Additionally, the content of the presentation has been attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the filing and is considered incorporated by reference.

It is important to note that the information shared in this Current Report on Form 8-K, along with the associated exhibit, is being “furnished” by QCR Holdings, Inc. This provided information will not, unless mandated by applicable law or regulation, be considered “filed” by the company for purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Consequently, this information or any related exhibits are not perceived as being incorporated by reference into any subsequent filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

In terms of financial disclosures and exhibits, the filing includes the following details:

– 99.1: Investor Presentation dated October 25, 2024

– 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

As per the regulatory requirements set forth by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the report was duly signed on behalf of QCR Holdings, Inc. by Todd A. Gipple, who serves in the capacity of President and Chief Financial Officer. The report was signed on October 25, 2024, in compliance with the stipulated regulations.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

