Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 28th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $12.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $282.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.49. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $13.72.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

RNGR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ranger Energy Services

In related news, SVP J. Matt Hooker sold 7,803 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $93,011.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,803.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

