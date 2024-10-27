Raymond James Has Negative Outlook for TSE:DRR Q3 Earnings

Get Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$16.55 million during the quarter.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

