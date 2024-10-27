Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $1,080.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $1,220.00 to $1,080.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on REGN. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,077.00 price objective (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,101.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $933.02 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $769.19 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,088.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1,040.53. The company has a market cap of $102.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

