Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:CP FY2024 Earnings

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.27 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.29. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup set a C$97.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$121.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP opened at C$107.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$112.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$111.45. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$94.45 and a 52-week high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.46%. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.