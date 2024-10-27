Reviewing American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) & Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG)

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG – Get Free Report) and American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Planet Green and American Biltrite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Green 0 0 0 0 N/A American Biltrite 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.3% of Planet Green shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Planet Green shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Planet Green and American Biltrite”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Green $17.49 million 1.09 -$20.84 million ($2.90) -0.91 American Biltrite $185.53 million 0.03 -$2.64 million ($55.49) -2.61

American Biltrite has higher revenue and earnings than Planet Green. American Biltrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Planet Green, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Planet Green has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Biltrite has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Green and American Biltrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Green -15.74% -52.91% -23.74% American Biltrite -0.97% -7.46% -1.49%

Summary

American Biltrite beats Planet Green on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Green

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef and mutton products; manufactures and sells ethanol fuel and fuel additives, including alcohol based clean fuel, liquid wax, arene, and biomass fuel; and produces formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, and methylal products, as well as vehicles gasoline and diesel products. In addition, the company manufactures and sells insulation type explosion-proof skid-mounted refueling equipment and SF double-layer buried oil storage tank products. Further, it operates a demand-side platform that allows buyers of digital advertising inventory to manage multiple advertisement exchange and data exchange; and develops and operates various games. The company was formerly known as American Lorain Corporation and changed its name to Planet Green Holdings Corp. in September 2018. Planet Green Holdings Corp. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

About American Biltrite

American Biltrite Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications. It also manufactures and distributes commercial flooring primarily for healthcare, educational, and institutional sectors; and performance sheet rubber in North America, as well as designs and supplies fashion jewelry to department stores under the brands of Guess, T Tahari, Robert Rose, Berry, and Jessica McClintock. The company sells its tape products through sales organizations, distributors, and select manufacturers’ representatives. American Biltrite Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts.

