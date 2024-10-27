Reviewing Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO) & Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels N/A N/A N/A Ashford Hospitality Trust 2.25% -10.52% 0.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $178.57 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.28 billion 0.02 -$178.49 million ($3.17) -0.18

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Ashford Hospitality Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sotherly Hotels has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Dividends

Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $1.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 43.1%. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays out -7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sotherly Hotels and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 348.83%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Summary

Ashford Hospitality Trust beats Sotherly Hotels on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries (Ashford Trust), is a real estate investment trust (REIT). While our portfolio currently consists of upscale hotels and upper upscale full-service hotels, our investment strategy is predominantly focused on investing in upper upscale full-service hotels in the United States that have revenue per available room (RevPAR) generally less than twice the U.S. national average, and in all methods including direct real estate, equity, and debt. We currently anticipate future investments will predominantly be in upper upscale hotels. We own our lodging investments and conduct our business through Ashford Hospitality Limited Partnership (Ashford Trust OP), our operating partnership. Ashford OP General Partner LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ashford Trust, serves as the sole general partner of our operating partnership.

