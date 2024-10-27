Get alerts:

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. issued a press release on October 24, 2024, unveiling its financial performance for the third quarter of the year. The detailed financial results can be found in the attached press release, labeled as Exhibit 99.1 and integrated by reference into the report.

According to the submitted Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the information presented under Item 2.02 regarding the third quarter financial results, inclusive of the press release, is categorized as “furnished” and not “filed” within the meaning of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This filing does not pertain to the provision of financial statements but solely the disclosure of the performance results for the specified quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp did not opt for any extended transition period for compliance with new or revised financial accounting standards as an emerging growth company designated under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933.

The company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael J. Quinn, signed off on behalf of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc., signifying the authenticity and accuracy of the report on October 24, 2024.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, commercial and personal checking, individual retirement, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

