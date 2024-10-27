Robert W. Baird Trims Boeing (NYSE:BA) Target Price to $200.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.79.

Shares of BA stock opened at $155.01 on Thursday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $146.02 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.68 and its 200 day moving average is $171.66. The company has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.26) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 289.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,558,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after buying an additional 1,222,816 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 9,626.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,026,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $186,759,000 after buying an additional 1,015,542 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 15,039.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $176,073,000 after buying an additional 960,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 14.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,221,000 after buying an additional 518,952 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

