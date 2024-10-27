Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RKLB. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. Rocket Lab USA has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. Rocket Lab USA’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 637,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,195,308.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059 in the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

