Rogco LP Acquires 5,737 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rogco LP boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 956.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the quarter. Rogco LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.3% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.83 and a 52-week high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.