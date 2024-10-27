Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives GBX 529 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 529 ($6.87).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.21) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.31) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 475 ($6.17) to GBX 535 ($6.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.76) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

In related news, insider Wendy Mars purchased 10,076 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.44) per share, for a total transaction of £49,976.96 ($64,888.29). 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 556.20 ($7.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,986.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.45 ($2.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 537.20 ($6.97). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 514.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 468.83.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

