Romano Brothers AND Company Has $17.87 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 926.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,525 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.2% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 310.0% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 104.0% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $173.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $81.83 and a one year high of $186.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at $204,399,515.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
