Roth Capital Expects Reduced Earnings for Matador Resources

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $7.69 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.17. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.31.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average is $58.12.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $770.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.35 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,462.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,850. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.35 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,462.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,300 shares of company stock worth $634,615 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 47.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

