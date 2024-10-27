Roth Capital Lowers MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) to Hold

Roth Capital downgraded shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.75.

MAG Silver stock opened at C$24.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.15 and a 1 year high of C$24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 28.03.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.2235023 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

