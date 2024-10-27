Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives $158.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $213,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,182.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $213,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,182.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,315 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 321.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 108.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $150.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $155.10.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

