RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the September 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.89.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

