Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $414.43, but opened at $439.79. Saia shares last traded at $434.66, with a volume of 163,198 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $518.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Saia from $510.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Saia from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.63.

Saia Stock Up 11.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.74.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.82 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,505,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,465,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Saia by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,069,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,559,000 after purchasing an additional 149,074 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 869,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $412,566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Saia by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,425,000 after buying an additional 45,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,589,000 after buying an additional 98,383 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

