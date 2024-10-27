Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $100.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $84.73 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $88.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day moving average is $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at $133,046,484.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 225.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 73,219 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $3,570,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 201,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 389.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 55,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

