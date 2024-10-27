Scotiabank Lowers Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$74.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$74.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TECK.B

Teck Resources Price Performance

About Teck Resources

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$65.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$66.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.62. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$47.47 and a 52 week high of C$74.37.

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.