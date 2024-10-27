Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Pentair’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Pentair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share.

PNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.80.

NYSE:PNR opened at $98.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. Pentair has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $101.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,944,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pentair by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,727,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,132,000 after buying an additional 53,787 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pentair by 91.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,082,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,655,000 after buying an additional 996,325 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,704,000 after buying an additional 105,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 352.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

