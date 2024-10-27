Seaport Res Ptn Issues Negative Forecast for Fiserv Earnings

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $8.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.78. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

FI has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.38.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $199.52 on Friday. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $204.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,074.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,890 shares of company stock valued at $40,934,217. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $2,359,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Fiserv by 66.3% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 377.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 44,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

