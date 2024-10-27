Seaport Res Ptn Predicts Las Vegas Sands FY2024 Earnings

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky now anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $52.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

