Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total value of $437,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,916.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total transaction of $437,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,916.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,172 shares of company stock worth $137,000,162. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.85.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $444.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.29 and a 12-month high of $455.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $396.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

