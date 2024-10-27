Short Interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Drops By 34.2%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the September 30th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.
Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.
About Adial Pharmaceuticals
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.
