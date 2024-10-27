Short Interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Drops By 34.2%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADILGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the September 30th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADILGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADILFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.48% of Adial Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

