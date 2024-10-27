Short Interest in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Grows By 7,665.5%

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,400 shares, a growth of 7,665.5% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of ADTX opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.96. Aditxt has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $380.00.
Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($167.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, engages in the development and commercialization of technologies that focus on improving the health through monitoring and modulating the immune systems. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its tissues.
