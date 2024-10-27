Short Interest in Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Increases By 65.9%

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Get Dominari alerts:

Dominari Price Performance

Dominari stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Dominari has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99.

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.17 million during the quarter. Dominari had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a negative net margin of 231.55%.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.