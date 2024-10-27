Short Interest in Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Rises By 126.9%

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 126.9% from the September 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

ZJYL opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. Jin Medical International has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

About Jin Medical International

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

