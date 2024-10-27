Short Interest in LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Rises By 66.7%

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance

NASDAQ LUXHP opened at $13.80 on Friday. LuxUrban Hotels has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23.

LuxUrban Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.55%.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

LuxUrban Hotels Inc engages in the leasing of entire existing hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

