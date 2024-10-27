Short Interest in PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Grows By 116,100.0%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, an increase of 116,100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PBNNF stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.

