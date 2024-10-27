Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Expands By 66.7%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.52% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.99. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The company has a market cap of $288.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

