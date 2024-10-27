Short Interest in X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG) Drops By 51.4%

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKGGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the September 30th total of 75,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 363,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

X3 Stock Performance

Shares of X3 stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. X3 has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X3

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X3 stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKGFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 241,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 19.23% of X3 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X3 Company Profile

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading.

