Short Interest in Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTA) Increases By 81.9%

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 81.9% from the September 30th total of 582,700 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zapata Computing

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zapata Computing during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zapata Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zapata Computing in the second quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Zapata Computing Stock Down 12.9 %

Shares of Zapata Computing stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. Zapata Computing has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zapata Computing ( NASDAQ:ZPTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zapata Computing will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZPTA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Zapata Computing in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Zapata Computing in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company.

Zapata Computing Company Profile

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc operates as an industrial generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company in the United States. The company offers subscription-based solutions that combine software and services to develop generative AI applications, as well as accompanying services to solve complex industrial problems.

