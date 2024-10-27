Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,122 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 8.6% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.3% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 66,331 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Trading Down 0.5 %
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.