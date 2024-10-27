Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Visa alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,122 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 8.6% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.3% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 66,331 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:V opened at $281.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $515.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.03 and a 1 year high of $293.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.02 and a 200-day moving average of $273.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

Get Our Latest Report on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.