Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 116 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,013.41.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $892.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $919.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $862.48. The stock has a market cap of $848.45 billion, a PE ratio of 109.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $547.61 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

