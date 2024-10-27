Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $3.35 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in Home Depot by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.00.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $398.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $389.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.98. The stock has a market cap of $396.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.57%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

