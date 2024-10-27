Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.1% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Burford Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the third quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.0% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.41 and its 200-day moving average is $155.07. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85. The firm has a market cap of $387.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

