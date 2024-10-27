Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 13,296 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1,328.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $49.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

